What is the market cap of Hegic? The current market cap of Hegic is $ 17.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hegic? Currently 6.96M of Hegic were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 113.82K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.70%.

What is the current price of Hegic? The price of 1 Hegic currently costs $0.02.

How many Hegic are there? The current circulating supply of Hegic is 1.08B. This is the total amount of Hegic that is available.