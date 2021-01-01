Hegic project icon

Hegic

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

HEGIC

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.016

7D range

$0.017

Stats

Market Cap
$17.66M
FDV
$17.62M
Circulating Supply
1.078B
Total Supply
1.078B
24h Volume
$113.8K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

HEGIC

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.016

7D range

$0.017

About

Hegic is an on-chain protocol enabling peer-to-peer options trading on Ethereum powered by liquidity pools and hedge contracts.

Hegic FAQs

What is the market cap of Hegic?

The current market cap of Hegic is $17.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Hegic?

Currently 6.96M of Hegic were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $113.82K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.70%.

What is the current price of Hegic?

The price of 1 Hegic currently costs $0.02.

How many Hegic are there?

The current circulating supply of Hegic is 1.08B. This is the total amount of Hegic that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Hegic?

Hegic currently ranks 773 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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