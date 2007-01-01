What is the market cap of Handy? The current market cap of Handy is $ 32.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Handy? Currently 11.33M of Handy were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 55.17K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -6.53%.

What is the current price of Handy? The price of 1 Handy currently costs $0.00.

How many Handy are there? The current circulating supply of Handy is 6.6B. This is the total amount of Handy that is available.