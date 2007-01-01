Handy project icon

Handy

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

HANDY

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0047

7D range

$0.0055

Stats

Market Cap
$32.11M
FDV
$48.68M
Circulating Supply
6.596B
Total Supply
10B
24h Volume
$55.2K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

HANDY

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0047

7D range

$0.0055

Handy FAQs

What is the market cap of Handy?

The current market cap of Handy is $32.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Handy?

Currently 11.33M of Handy were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $55.17K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -6.53%.

What is the current price of Handy?

The price of 1 Handy currently costs $0.00.

How many Handy are there?

The current circulating supply of Handy is 6.6B. This is the total amount of Handy that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Handy?

Handy currently ranks 530 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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