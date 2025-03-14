What is the market cap of GOHOME? The current market cap of GOHOME is $ 45.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GOHOME? Currently 7.03K of GOHOME were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 608.65K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.10%.

What is the current price of GOHOME? The price of 1 GOHOME currently costs $86.63.

How many GOHOME are there? The current circulating supply of GOHOME is 524.62K. This is the total amount of GOHOME that is available.