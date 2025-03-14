$86.63
Total Score
Unrated
$86.63
What is the market cap of GOHOME?
The current market cap of GOHOME is $45.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of GOHOME?
Currently 7.03K of GOHOME were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $608.65K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.10%.
What is the current price of GOHOME?
The price of 1 GOHOME currently costs $86.63.
How many GOHOME are there?
The current circulating supply of GOHOME is 524.62K. This is the total amount of GOHOME that is available.
What is the relative popularity of GOHOME?
GOHOME currently ranks 396 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
The Breakdown
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.
Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.
Blockworks Inc.
133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011
Blockworks Network