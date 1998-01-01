$0.8556
Total Score
Unrated
$0.8556
What is the market cap of Firo?
The current market cap of Firo is $15.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Firo?
Currently 553.64K of Firo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $473.72K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.24%.
What is the current price of Firo?
The price of 1 Firo currently costs $0.86.
How many Firo are there?
The current circulating supply of Firo is 18.52M. This is the total amount of Firo that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Firo?
Firo currently ranks 742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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