Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.8556

Stats

Market Cap
$15.88M
FDV
$15.85M
Circulating Supply
18.521M
Total Supply
18.521M
24h Volume
$473.7K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.8556

About

Firo, formerly known as Zcoin, is a privacy focused cryptocurrency that utilizes zero-knowledge proofs which allows users to destroy coins and then redeem them later for brand new ones with no transaction history. Its research created the Lelantus privacy protocol which supports high anonymity sets without requiring trusted setup and relying only on standard cryptographic assumptions. Lelantus' innovation in combining one-out-of-many proofs with hidden amounts have also been used in Monero's Triptych protocol and Beam's Lelantus-MW. Firo also utilises Dandelion++ to obscure the originating IP of transactions without relying on a external services such as Tor/i2P. Firo developed and utilizes Merkle Tree Proofs (MTP) as its Proof-of-Work algorithm which aims to be memory hard with fast verification to encourage mining using commodity hardware. The blockchain is also further secured with LLMQ ChainLocks. The Firo blockchain was used in the Thai Democrat Party Elections in 2018 to elect its party leader with over 127,000+ votes cast nationwide.

Firo FAQs

What is the market cap of Firo?

The current market cap of Firo is $15.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Firo?

Currently 553.64K of Firo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $473.72K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.24%.

What is the current price of Firo?

The price of 1 Firo currently costs $0.86.

How many Firo are there?

The current circulating supply of Firo is 18.52M. This is the total amount of Firo that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Firo?

Firo currently ranks 742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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