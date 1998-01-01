What is the market cap of FARM? The current market cap of FARM is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FARM? Currently N/A of FARM were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 323.62K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of FARM? The price of 1 FARM currently costs N/A.

How many FARM are there? The current circulating supply of FARM is 1.2M. This is the total amount of FARM that is available.