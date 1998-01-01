Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.01016

Stats

Market Cap
$10.18M
FDV
$10.16M
Circulating Supply
999.941M
Total Supply
999.941M
24h Volume
$293.0K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.01016

Dupe FAQs

What is the market cap of Dupe?

The current market cap of Dupe is $10.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dupe?

Currently 28.84M of Dupe were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $293K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.16%.

What is the current price of Dupe?

The price of 1 Dupe currently costs $0.01.

How many Dupe are there?

The current circulating supply of Dupe is 999.94M. This is the total amount of Dupe that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dupe?

Dupe currently ranks 893 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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