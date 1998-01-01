What is the market cap of Dupe? The current market cap of Dupe is $ 10.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dupe? Currently 28.84M of Dupe were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 293K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.16%.

What is the current price of Dupe? The price of 1 Dupe currently costs $0.01.

How many Dupe are there? The current circulating supply of Dupe is 999.94M. This is the total amount of Dupe that is available.