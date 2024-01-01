What is the market cap of doginme? The current market cap of doginme is $ 4.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of doginme? Currently 3.63B of doginme were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 248.9K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -5.59%.

What is the current price of doginme? The price of 1 doginme currently costs $0.00.

How many doginme are there? The current circulating supply of doginme is 67.62B. This is the total amount of doginme that is available.