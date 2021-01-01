BOSON
/
TOKEN
$0.0279
7D range
$0.0526
Total Score
Unrated
BOSON
/
TOKEN
$0.0279
7D range
$0.0526
What is the market cap of Boson?
The current market cap of Boson is $7.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Boson?
Currently 18.14M of Boson were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $894.53K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 71.23%.
What is the current price of Boson?
The price of 1 Boson currently costs $0.05.
How many Boson are there?
The current circulating supply of Boson is 144.7M. This is the total amount of Boson that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Boson?
Boson currently ranks 943 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
The Breakdown
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.
Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.
Blockworks Inc.
133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011
Blockworks Network
Resources & Legal