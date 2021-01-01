Boson project icon

Boson

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

BOSON

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0279

7D range

$0.0526

Stats

Market Cap
$7.13M
FDV
$9.86M
Circulating Supply
144.7M
Total Supply
200M
24h Volume
$894.5K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

BOSON

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0279

7D range

$0.0526

Boson FAQs

What is the market cap of Boson?

The current market cap of Boson is $7.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Boson?

Currently 18.14M of Boson were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $894.53K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 71.23%.

What is the current price of Boson?

The price of 1 Boson currently costs $0.05.

How many Boson are there?

The current circulating supply of Boson is 144.7M. This is the total amount of Boson that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Boson?

Boson currently ranks 943 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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