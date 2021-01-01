What is the market cap of Boson? The current market cap of Boson is $ 7.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Boson? Currently 18.14M of Boson were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 894.53K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 71.23%.

What is the current price of Boson? The price of 1 Boson currently costs $0.05.

How many Boson are there? The current circulating supply of Boson is 144.7M. This is the total amount of Boson that is available.