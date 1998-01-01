Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

Stats

Circulating Supply
341.507K
Total Supply
341.507K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

BOB FAQs

What is the market cap of BOB?

The current market cap of BOB is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BOB?

Currently N/A of BOB were traded within 24 hours. In other words, N/A have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of BOB?

The price of 1 BOB currently costs N/A.

How many BOB are there?

The current circulating supply of BOB is 341.51K. This is the total amount of BOB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BOB?

BOB currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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