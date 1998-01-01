What is the market cap of BOB? The current market cap of BOB is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BOB? Currently N/A of BOB were traded within 24 hours. In other words, N/A have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of BOB? The price of 1 BOB currently costs N/A.

How many BOB are there? The current circulating supply of BOB is 341.51K. This is the total amount of BOB that is available.