What is the market cap of Blend? The current market cap of Blend is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Blend? Currently N/A of Blend were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 67.94K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Blend? The price of 1 Blend currently costs N/A.

How many Blend are there? The current circulating supply of Blend is 1B. This is the total amount of Blend that is available.