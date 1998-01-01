What is the market cap of Badger? The current market cap of Badger is $ 9.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Badger? Currently 2.55M of Badger were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.17M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.08%.

What is the current price of Badger? The price of 1 Badger currently costs $0.46.

How many Badger are there? The current circulating supply of Badger is 19.93M. This is the total amount of Badger that is available.