Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.4593

Stats

Market Cap
$9.15M
FDV
$9.65M
Circulating Supply
19.931M
Total Supply
21M
24h Volume
$1.2M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.4593

About

Badger is an ecosystem DAO with the purpose of building products and infrastructure to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across blockchains. Badger DAO enables users to earn yields on wrapped Bitcoin tokens via staking vaults with automated yield and re-investment strategies.

Badger FAQs

What is the market cap of Badger?

The current market cap of Badger is $9.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Badger?

Currently 2.55M of Badger were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.17M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.08%.

What is the current price of Badger?

The price of 1 Badger currently costs $0.46.

How many Badger are there?

The current circulating supply of Badger is 19.93M. This is the total amount of Badger that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Badger?

Badger currently ranks 938 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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