What is the market cap of Anon? The current market cap of Anon is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Anon? Currently N/A of Anon were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 13.62M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Anon? The price of 1 Anon currently costs N/A.

How many Anon are there? The current circulating supply of Anon is 1B. This is the total amount of Anon that is available.