What is the market cap of ALLINDOGE? The current market cap of ALLINDOGE is $ 6.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ALLINDOGE? Currently 28.61M of ALLINDOGE were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 187.1K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.94%.

What is the current price of ALLINDOGE? The price of 1 ALLINDOGE currently costs $0.01.

How many ALLINDOGE are there? The current circulating supply of ALLINDOGE is 993.26M. This is the total amount of ALLINDOGE that is available.