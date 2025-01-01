0g project icon

0g

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

0G

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.1559

7D range

$0.1661

Stats

Market Cap
$33.74M
24h Volume
$6.8M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

0G

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.1559

7D range

$0.1661

0g FAQs

What is the market cap of 0g?

The current market cap of 0g is $33.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of 0g?

Currently 42.84M of 0g were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $6.77M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.40%.

What is the current price of 0g?

The price of 1 0g currently costs $0.16.

How many 0g are there?

The current circulating supply of 0g is N/A. This is the total amount of 0g that is available.

What is the relative popularity of 0g?

0g currently ranks 517 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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