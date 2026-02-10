In this episode, novelist Tibor Fischer joins Supply Shock to discuss why Bitcoin finally found its way into fiction, using satire and storytelling to explore crypto culture, Austrian economics, and the human motivations behind speculation, belief, and escape. Fischer reflects on Bitcoin’s ideological roots, the difference between Bitcoin and broader crypto, and why markets, not narratives, ultimately decide what endures. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:33 ) The Journey to Writing a Bitcoin Novel

( 02:44 ) Challenges of Writing About Bitcoin

( 05:44 ) Bitcoin’s Economic Argument

( 09:05 ) The Appeal and Future of Crypto

( 11:25 ) Character Development and Storytelling

( 29:04 ) Final Thoughts





