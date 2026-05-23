This week, Michael and Vance sat down to discuss Hyperliquid's emergence as crypto's new attention asset, surging institutional flows and ETF demand, the SpaceX IPO filing, neocloud economics, Google I/O's token pricing pressure, Anthropic and OpenAI revenue trajectories, the SaaS apocalypse hitting Intuit, bond market signals, and the path to crypto market structure clarity.





Thanks for tuning in!

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Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:52 ) HYPE Makes New Highs

( 12:07 ) Upcoming IPOs

( 19:19 ) Thoughts on SpaceX

( 27:17 ) Google I/O & Token Pricing

( 30:48 ) Frontier Tokens vs SaaS Subs

( 33:40 ) Intuit Craters

( 36:03 ) Macro Outlook & CLARITY Update

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Oneshot is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

