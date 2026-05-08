This week, Michael and Vance sat down to discuss AI CapEx melt-up, GPU pricing, and Michael Burry's disproven thesis, before turning to the CLARITY Act compromise on stablecoin yield, Bitcoin's quiet recovery, Saylor's strategy shift, the Anthropic-OpenAI race, newly announced funds, and AI's reshaping of workforce expectations.





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Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:33 ) AI CapEx Melt-Up

( 13:30 ) CLARITY Act Compromise

( 23:53 ) Bitcoin’s Quiet Recovery

( 28:44 ) Bitmine & Tom Lee

( 33:22 ) The LLM Horse Race

( 38:38 ) New Funds Announced

( 50:09 ) The AI Tooling Filter

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Oneshot is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.