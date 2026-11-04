Can Pearl become the Bitcoin of the AI era or is the story stronger than the token?





This week, we debate Pearl’s bull and bear cases, weighing its AI mining potential against the risks of becoming a store of value.





We also explore crypto custody after the massive Binance hack, token dilution, mining security, and the upgrade that could change Pearl’s economics. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Binance's $6.3B Hack and HYPE's ICE Deal

04:51 Hot Wallet, Cold Wallet or ETF?

11:30 DAS London

12:08 Pearl: The 'AI Bitcoin' Pitch

14:48 Is Pearl Doing Real AI Work?

24:02 Can High Inflation Be a Store of Value?

28:34 DAS London

29:12 Bear Case: Five Store-of-Value Tests

37:27 Everything Hinges on the FP8 Upgrade

41:09 Open Source, Copycats and Competition

45:01 Gold's Run and Bitcoin's Competition

52:16 Who Holds Pearl? Insiders and VCs

58:28 Pearl in 12 Months: Up or Down?





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RESOURCES

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https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





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EVENTS

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.