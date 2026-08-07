AaveCompoundCurvanceDolomiteEulerFluidHyperLendJustLendJupiterKaminoLista DAOMapleMorphoSparkTydroUSD.AIVenus

Venus

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Venus.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

Venus: Deposits, Loans, and Liquidity

Deposits, loans, and available liquidity across Venus markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Venus: Current Deposits

Current total value of assets deposited in Venus markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Venus: Current Loans

Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Venus markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Venus: Deposits

Value of assets deposited into Venus markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Venus: Outstanding Loans

Value of assets borrowed from Venus markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Venus: Utilization Rates

Utilization rate (borrow / deposit) of Venus markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Venus: Available Liquidity

Deposits not currently out on loan, across Venus markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Venus: Markets

Summary data for assets listed across Venus markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Venus: Net Deposit Flows

Net inflows and outflows of assets deposited into Venus markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Venus: Net Borrow Flows

Net inflows and outflows of assets borrowed from Venus markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Venus: Gross Deposit Flows

Gross inflows and outflows of assets deposited into Venus markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Venus: Gross Borrow Flows

Gross inflows and outflows of assets borrowed from Venus markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

PodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources

API DocsTrust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary