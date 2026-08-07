Venus
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Venus.
Venus: Deposits, Loans, and Liquidity
Deposits, loans, and available liquidity across Venus markets
Venus: Current Deposits
Current total value of assets deposited in Venus markets
Venus: Current Loans
Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Venus markets
Venus: Deposits
Value of assets deposited into Venus markets
Venus: Outstanding Loans
Value of assets borrowed from Venus markets
Venus: Utilization Rates
Utilization rate (borrow / deposit) of Venus markets
Venus: Available Liquidity
Deposits not currently out on loan, across Venus markets
Venus: Markets
Summary data for assets listed across Venus markets
Venus: Net Deposit Flows
Net inflows and outflows of assets deposited into Venus markets
Venus: Net Borrow Flows
Net inflows and outflows of assets borrowed from Venus markets
Venus: Gross Deposit Flows
Gross inflows and outflows of assets deposited into Venus markets
Venus: Gross Borrow Flows
Gross inflows and outflows of assets borrowed from Venus markets