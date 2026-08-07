Venus
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Venus.
Venus: Stablecoin Yield
Venus's market-weighted stablecoin supply and borrow APY vs. the lending sector average and the 3-month US Treasury yield (30-day trailing average)
Venus: Stablecoin Supply Rate
30-day trailing average stablecoin supply APY across Venus markets
Venus: Stablecoin Borrow Rate
30-day trailing average stablecoin borrow APY across Venus markets
Venus: Stablecoin Supply APY
Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on Venus by total, chain, product and asset (30-day trailing average) vs. the lending sector average and 3-month US Treasury yield (raw daily)
Venus: Stablecoin Yield Spread
Stablecoin supply APY vs. the lending sector average, in bps, by total, chain, product and asset on Venus. The 0 line marks the benchmark itself (30-day trailing average).
Venus: Stablecoin Time-Weighted Return
Time-weighted return for top Venus stablecoin markets vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury. Market-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded; windows need ≥90% observed days.
Venus: Stablecoin Market Performance
Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y). Market-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded. A dash means younger than the window or insufficient observed days.
Venus: Blockchain Asset Supply APY
Market-weighted blockchain-asset supply APY on Venus by total, chain, product and asset (30-day trailing average) vs. the lending sector average and 3-month US Treasury yield (raw daily)
Venus: Blockchain Asset Yield Spread
Blockchain-asset supply APY vs. the lending sector's stablecoin average, in bps, by total, chain, product and asset on Venus. The 0 line marks the benchmark itself (30-day trailing average).
Venus: Blockchain Asset Time-Weighted Return
Time-weighted return for top Venus blockchain-asset markets vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury. Market-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded; windows need ≥90% observed days.
Venus: Blockchain Asset Market Performance
Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y). Market-days < $100k or > 500% APY excluded. A dash means younger than the window or insufficient observed days.