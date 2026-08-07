Venus Financials

Revenue

Total revenue is the sum of two components: Net Interest Income (Venus's cut of gross borrower interest) and Liquidation Fees (Venus's cut of liquidation penalties) -- lifetime, Liquidation Fees ($93.8M) is actually the larger of the two ($58.7M for Net Interest Income). Flash Loan Fee Revenue is modeled in the gold schema but $0 lifetime, so it's excluded rather than shown as a permanent zero line; Origination Fee, Other Revenue and Royalties, tracked on the legacy schema, have no equivalent in the new fee-slot model.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest income relative to a 2-day average borrow balance, annualized and smoothed with a 30-day trailing average. Entities averaging under $100K in borrow balance are excluded to avoid rate spikes from a near-zero denominator.

Statements

Income Statement, Cash Flow Statement, and Balance Sheet are derived from onchain activity. Venus has no tracked treasury table, so the Balance Sheet's Total Assets line reflects Loans Collectible + Available Liquidity only, and Total Equity is structurally ~$0 (Assets = Deposits = Liabilities by construction).