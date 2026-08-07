Venus
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Venus.
Venus Financials
Revenue
Total revenue is the sum of two components: Net Interest Income (Venus's cut of gross borrower interest) and Liquidation Fees (Venus's cut of liquidation penalties) -- lifetime, Liquidation Fees ($93.8M) is actually the larger of the two ($58.7M for Net Interest Income). Flash Loan Fee Revenue is modeled in the gold schema but $0 lifetime, so it's excluded rather than shown as a permanent zero line; Origination Fee, Other Revenue and Royalties, tracked on the legacy schema, have no equivalent in the new fee-slot model.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest income relative to a 2-day average borrow balance, annualized and smoothed with a 30-day trailing average. Entities averaging under $100K in borrow balance are excluded to avoid rate spikes from a near-zero denominator.
Statements
Income Statement, Cash Flow Statement, and Balance Sheet are derived from onchain activity. Venus has no tracked treasury table, so the Balance Sheet's Total Assets line reflects Loans Collectible + Available Liquidity only, and Total Equity is structurally ~$0 (Assets = Deposits = Liabilities by construction).
Venus: Net Interest Margin
Net interest income / average interest-bearing assets, annualized, 30-day trailing average. Entities below $100K in average borrow balance are excluded to avoid rate spikes.
Venus: Net Interest Income
The portion of gross interest collected by Venus (analogous to a reserve-factor cut)
Venus: Liquidation Fees
Portion of the liquidation penalty directed to Venus's reserves. Lifetime, this is Venus's larger revenue source ($93.8M vs. $58.7M for Net Interest Income).
Venus: Net Interest Accrued
Net interest generated for depositors (gross interest less Venus's take)
Venus: Income Statement
Income and expenses from tracked operations
Venus: Cash Flow Statement
Onchain cash flows
Venus: Balance Sheet
Venus balance sheet. No Venus treasury table is tracked, so Total Assets = Loans Collectible + Available Liquidity only.