Olympus
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Olympus.
Olympus: Total OHM Supply
Total OHM outstanding across every chain the token lives on: Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Berachain and Optimism.
Olympus: Issuance & Burns by Category
OHM minted and burned each period, split by programme, with net supply change plotted across the bars. Toggle between the issuance and burn views.
Olympus: Yield Repurchase Facility Spend
USD spent buying OHM back through the Yield Repurchase Facility and burning it.
Olympus: Origination-LTV Drip
USDS borrowing capacity added across Cooler positions as the origination LTV steps up each day.
Olympus: Issuance Gate
Oracle price against the emission threshold, and the premium to backing that must be cleared before conversion rights can be auctioned. Auctions sell the right to convert; OHM is minted only on conversion. Auction fills are on a separate view.
Olympus: Supply Ladder
Total OHM supply stepped down to circulating supply and then to backed supply, one deduction per row. Snapshot at the latest complete day.