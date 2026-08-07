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Olympus

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Olympus.

OverviewFinancialsOHM TokenSupply & IssuanceCooler LoansRisk & SolvencySecurity & Audits

Olympus: Total OHM Supply

Total OHM outstanding across every chain the token lives on: Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Berachain and Optimism.

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Olympus: Issuance & Burns by Category

OHM minted and burned each period, split by programme, with net supply change plotted across the bars. Toggle between the issuance and burn views.

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Olympus: Yield Repurchase Facility Spend

USD spent buying OHM back through the Yield Repurchase Facility and burning it.

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Olympus: Origination-LTV Drip

USDS borrowing capacity added across Cooler positions as the origination LTV steps up each day.

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Olympus: Issuance Gate

Oracle price against the emission threshold, and the premium to backing that must be cleared before conversion rights can be auctioned. Auctions sell the right to convert; OHM is minted only on conversion. Auction fills are on a separate view.

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Olympus: Supply Ladder

Total OHM supply stepped down to circulating supply and then to backed supply, one deduction per row. Snapshot at the latest complete day.

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