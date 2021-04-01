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Olympus

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Olympus.

OverviewFinancialsOHM TokenSupply & IssuanceCooler LoansRisk & SolvencySecurity & Audits

Olympus: Security Reviews

Independent security reviews of Olympus contracts, counted live from the review register below.

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Olympus: Reviewers

Distinct security reviewers in the register, counted live from the same table as the register below.

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Olympus: Security Review Cadence

Security reviews by month, 2021-04 to 2026-06.

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Olympus: Security Review Register

Every published security review of Olympus contracts, newest first, each linking its report.

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Olympus: Coverage by Component

Review coverage per contract component, ranked by review count.

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Olympus: Oracle Feed Health

Each price source the PRICE module reads, with time since last update and staleness status.

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Olympus: Oracle Module Status

Whether the PRICE module is serving prices, and whether it fails closed when a feed breaches its staleness tolerance.

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Olympus: Bridge Route Status

Count of LayerZero routes enabled in onchain bridge configuration, mainnet lanes only.

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Olympus: Stale Price Feeds

Price feeds outside their staleness tolerance at the latest oracle snapshot.

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Olympus: Bridged Supply Counter

Ethereum-side counter limiting how much OHM can be returned relative to how much was sent.

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Olympus: Bridge Route Controls

Per-route configuration for the LayerZero gateway, read from onchain state, mainnet lanes only.

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