Olympus
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Olympus.
Olympus: Security Reviews
Independent security reviews of Olympus contracts, counted live from the review register below.
Olympus: Security Review Cadence
Security reviews by month, 2021-04 to 2026-06.
Olympus: Security Review Register
Every published security review of Olympus contracts, newest first, each linking its report.
Olympus: Coverage by Component
Review coverage per contract component, ranked by review count.
Olympus: Oracle Feed Health
Each price source the PRICE module reads, with time since last update and staleness status.
Olympus: Oracle Module Status
Whether the PRICE module is serving prices, and whether it fails closed when a feed breaches its staleness tolerance.
Olympus: Bridge Route Status
Count of LayerZero routes enabled in onchain bridge configuration, mainnet lanes only.
Olympus: Stale Price Feeds
Price feeds outside their staleness tolerance at the latest oracle snapshot.
Olympus: Bridged Supply Counter
Ethereum-side counter limiting how much OHM can be returned relative to how much was sent.
Olympus: Bridge Route Controls
Per-route configuration for the LayerZero gateway, read from onchain state, mainnet lanes only.