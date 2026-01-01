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Olympus

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Olympus.

OverviewFinancialsOHM TokenSupply & IssuanceCooler LoansRisk & SolvencySecurity & Audits

Olympus: Backing per OHM Over Time

Backing divided by backed OHM supply, daily.

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Olympus: Backing per OHM

Backing per backed OHM, as of the prior close.

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Olympus: Backing

Total backing held by the treasury, in US dollars, as of the prior close.

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Olympus: Backed Supply

OHM supply that the treasury's backing stands behind, as of the prior close.

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Olympus: Ethereum Concentration

Share of treasury value held on Ethereum, as of the prior close.

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Olympus: Backing Composition

Backing by component, daily, in USD. Excludes the Convertible Deposit loan receivable (~$20M): deposits belong to depositors until conversion, so the loan is secured by a liability, not a treasury asset. Only its interest is income.

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Olympus: Liquidity — Reserves, Receivables and Commitments

None of the outstanding conversion rights are exercisable today. Treasury reserves that can be deployed, against receivables that count toward backing but cannot be, and the commitments that could move against them.

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Olympus: Loan Drawn per gOHM

Cooler debt outstanding per gOHM of collateral pledged, as of the prior close.

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Olympus: Backing Value per gOHM

Backing value of one gOHM: backing per OHM times the staking index. As of the prior close.

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Olympus: Market Value per gOHM

Market value of one gOHM: OHM price times the staking index. As of the prior close.

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Olympus: Backing Under Cooler Default Stress

Scenario sweep, not a time series. Assumes the defaulted receivable is written off with no recovery, seized gOHM is retained and leaves backed supply, defaults are at book-average LTV, and no execution costs. All Cooler generations.

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Olympus: Counterparty Exposure

Backing grouped by the external protocol each holding depends on.

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Olympus: Treasury Holdings

Every treasury holding behind the backing total, with its contribution to backing per OHM.

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