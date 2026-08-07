Olympus
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Olympus.
Olympus: OHM Price
OHM market price in US dollars, daily average to the prior close. Full history from the March-2021 launch.
Olympus: Market Cap (Current)
Circulating OHM market capitalization in US dollars, as of the prior close. Circulating basis, not total supply.
Olympus: Premium to Backing (Current)
Market price of OHM as a premium over its backing per token, as of the prior close.
Olympus: Market Cap
Circulating OHM market capitalization over time, in US dollars. Circulating basis, not total supply.
Olympus: Premium to Backing
Market price of OHM as a premium over its backing per token, daily. Shown from February 2024.
Olympus: gOHM Price
Price of one gOHM in US dollars, the staked non-rebasing form of OHM. Equal to the OHM price times the staking index.
Olympus: Staking Index
Cumulative staking index: the number of OHM that one gOHM represents. Flat since rebasing ended in October 2023.
Olympus: Cross-Chain Supply
Current OHM supply by chain, in tokens. Ethereum holds 99.3% of the total.