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Olympus

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Olympus.

OverviewFinancialsOHM TokenSupply & IssuanceCooler LoansRisk & SolvencySecurity & Audits

Olympus: OHM Price

OHM market price in US dollars, daily average to the prior close. Full history from the March-2021 launch.

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Olympus: Market Cap (Current)

Circulating OHM market capitalization in US dollars, as of the prior close. Circulating basis, not total supply.

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Olympus: Premium to Backing (Current)

Market price of OHM as a premium over its backing per token, as of the prior close.

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Olympus: Market Cap

Circulating OHM market capitalization over time, in US dollars. Circulating basis, not total supply.

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Olympus: Premium to Backing

Market price of OHM as a premium over its backing per token, daily. Shown from February 2024.

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Olympus: gOHM Price

Price of one gOHM in US dollars, the staked non-rebasing form of OHM. Equal to the OHM price times the staking index.

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Olympus: Staking Index

Cumulative staking index: the number of OHM that one gOHM represents. Flat since rebasing ended in October 2023.

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Olympus: Cross-Chain Supply

Current OHM supply by chain, in tokens. Ethereum holds 99.3% of the total.

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Olympus: Holders

Unique addresses holding OHM and gOHM on Ethereum, daily. Counts only, not concentration.

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Olympus: Supply

Total, circulating and backed OHM supply, in tokens, with an index-adjusted view in gOHM-equivalent that nets out rebase-era emissions as a staked holder experienced them. Nested subsets, not additive. From launch (March 2021); backed from Feb 2024.

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