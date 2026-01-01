Olympus Financials

Revenue

Olympus earns revenue as treasury yield from five sources: interest on the Cooler loans receivable (0.5000% APY by policy), staking yield on sUSDS and sUSDe reserves, trading fees on protocol-owned liquidity, and interest on convertible deposit loans.

Capital returns

Net income is returned through OHM repurchases rather than dividends — three programmes that retire what they buy, plus discretionary treasury purchases that are held. Both are capital returned; only the first reduces supply.