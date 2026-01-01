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Olympus

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Olympus.

OverviewFinancialsOHM TokenSupply & IssuanceCooler LoansRisk & SolvencySecurity & Audits

Olympus: Revenue by Source

Protocol revenue per period by treasury yield source, including Convertible Deposit loan interest (5.5% APR fixed, 30/360, accrued daily; cash at repayment). The CD receivable is not counted in backing. Named sources plus the residual sum to total.

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Olympus Financials

Revenue

Olympus earns revenue as treasury yield from five sources: interest on the Cooler loans receivable (0.5000% APY by policy), staking yield on sUSDS and sUSDe reserves, trading fees on protocol-owned liquidity, and interest on convertible deposit loans.

Capital returns

Net income is returned through OHM repurchases rather than dividends — three programmes that retire what they buy, plus discretionary treasury purchases that are held. Both are capital returned; only the first reduces supply.

Olympus: OHM Repurchases

OHM retired per period through the three burning buyback programmes, with a second view of capital deployed in USD across all OHM purchases, including treasury purchases held rather than retired. Cumulative toggle for lifetime totals.

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Olympus: Lifetime OHM Retired

OHM bought back and retired through the burning buyback programmes since April 2022, as of the latest complete day. Excludes treasury purchases that are held.

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Olympus: Lifetime Capital Deployed

Reserves spent on all OHM purchases since April 2022, in USD, as of the latest complete day. Includes treasury purchases held rather than retired.

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Olympus: OHM Supply Reconciliation

Cumulative OHM retirement measured two independent ways; the reconciling difference between them should sit flat. Buyback-model OHM retired is a reference line and excludes treasury purchases held rather than burned.

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Olympus: Yield by Asset

Realised yield on the Cooler loans receivable, sUSDS and sUSDe, shown as APY and never blended into a single treasury rate. Protocol-owned liquidity fee yield is excluded pending an upstream fix.

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Olympus: Income Statement

Revenue by source, net income, and capital returned split into buybacks that retire OHM and treasury purchases that are held, in USD. Daily-accrual basis; revenue from Sep 2023. Quarterly / annual toggle. F = annualised, A = actual to date.

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Olympus: Cash Flow Statement

Operating inflows by yield source, financing outflows split into retiring buybacks and held treasury purchases, and net cash flow, in USD. Accrual basis; inflows from Sep 2023. Quarterly / annual toggle. F = annualised, A = actual to date.

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