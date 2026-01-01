Olympus
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Olympus.
Olympus: Revenue by Source
Protocol revenue per period by treasury yield source, including Convertible Deposit loan interest (5.5% APR fixed, 30/360, accrued daily; cash at repayment). The CD receivable is not counted in backing. Named sources plus the residual sum to total.
Olympus Financials
Revenue
Olympus earns revenue as treasury yield from five sources: interest on the Cooler loans receivable (0.5000% APY by policy), staking yield on sUSDS and sUSDe reserves, trading fees on protocol-owned liquidity, and interest on convertible deposit loans.
Capital returns
Net income is returned through OHM repurchases rather than dividends — three programmes that retire what they buy, plus discretionary treasury purchases that are held. Both are capital returned; only the first reduces supply.
Olympus: OHM Repurchases
OHM retired per period through the three burning buyback programmes, with a second view of capital deployed in USD across all OHM purchases, including treasury purchases held rather than retired. Cumulative toggle for lifetime totals.
Olympus: Lifetime OHM Retired
OHM bought back and retired through the burning buyback programmes since April 2022, as of the latest complete day. Excludes treasury purchases that are held.
Olympus: Lifetime Capital Deployed
Reserves spent on all OHM purchases since April 2022, in USD, as of the latest complete day. Includes treasury purchases held rather than retired.
Olympus: OHM Supply Reconciliation
Cumulative OHM retirement measured two independent ways; the reconciling difference between them should sit flat. Buyback-model OHM retired is a reference line and excludes treasury purchases held rather than burned.
Olympus: Yield by Asset
Realised yield on the Cooler loans receivable, sUSDS and sUSDe, shown as APY and never blended into a single treasury rate. Protocol-owned liquidity fee yield is excluded pending an upstream fix.
Olympus: Income Statement
Revenue by source, net income, and capital returned split into buybacks that retire OHM and treasury purchases that are held, in USD. Daily-accrual basis; revenue from Sep 2023. Quarterly / annual toggle. F = annualised, A = actual to date.
Olympus: Cash Flow Statement
Operating inflows by yield source, financing outflows split into retiring buybacks and held treasury purchases, and net cash flow, in USD. Accrual basis; inflows from Sep 2023. Quarterly / annual toggle. F = annualised, A = actual to date.