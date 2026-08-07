Olympus
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Olympus.
Olympus: Collateral, Debt & Borrower Draw Headroom
gOHM collateral pledged and debt outstanding across all Cooler generations (V1 Clearinghouses and V2 MonoCooler), with borrower draw headroom on the right axis.
Olympus: Collateral Deposited
USD value of gOHM collateral pledged to all Cooler generations (V1 Clearinghouses and V2 MonoCooler), as of the latest complete day.
Olympus: Debt Outstanding
Principal outstanding on Cooler loans across both generations (V1 Clearinghouses and V2 MonoCooler), as of the latest complete day.
Olympus: Collateral Deposited by Generation
USD value of gOHM collateral pledged to Cooler, split by generation of the facility.
Olympus: Debt Outstanding by Generation
Principal outstanding on Cooler loans, split by generation of the facility.
Olympus: Treasury Lending Reserves
Liquid stablecoin reserves held by the Olympus treasury to fund new Cooler borrows, by asset.
Olympus: Cooler Value per gOHM
Market value, backing value, maximum borrowable at origination and the liquidation threshold, in USD per gOHM.
Olympus: Cooler Book Health
Aggregate Cooler V2 debt per gOHM against the liquidation threshold, with the headroom between them on its own view. The threshold has no price feed, so there is no price liquidation; headroom has widened as the LTV drip outpaces interest accrual.
Olympus: Cooler Rate vs Lending Sector
Cooler's fixed borrow rate against the lending-sector average stablecoin borrow rate, both as APY. The spread is half the story: part of treasury yield is returned to borrowers as added capacity — see Origination-LTV Drip on the Supply & Issuance tab.
Olympus: Deposit Flows
Gross gOHM collateral pledged and withdrawn per period, with net movement overlaid.
Olympus: Borrow Flows
Gross Cooler debt issued and repaid per period, with net movement overlaid.