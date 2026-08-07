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Neverland

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Neverland.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest Rates

Neverland: Stablecoin Yield

Neverland's market-weighted stablecoin supply and borrow APY vs. the lending sector average and the 3-month US Treasury yield

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Neverland: Stablecoin Supply Rate

30-day trailing average stablecoin supply APY across Neverland's markets

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Neverland: Stablecoin Borrow Rate

30-day trailing average stablecoin borrow APY across Neverland's markets

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Neverland: Stablecoin Supply APY

Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on Neverland by total, market type and asset vs. the lending sector average and 3-month US Treasury yield

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Neverland: Stablecoin Yield Spread

Stablecoin supply APY vs. the lending sector average, in bps, by total, market type and asset on Neverland

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Neverland: Stablecoin Time-Weighted Return

Time-weighted return for Neverland stablecoins vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury

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Neverland: Stablecoin Market Performance

Trailing net time-weighted returns (7D / 30D / 90D / 365D) per market type and stablecoin asset

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Neverland: Blockchain Asset Supply APY

Market-weighted blockchain-asset supply APY on Neverland by total, market type and asset vs. the lending sector average and 3-month US Treasury yield

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Neverland: Blockchain Asset Yield Spread

Blockchain-asset supply APY vs. the lending sector's stablecoin average, in bps, by total, market type and asset on Neverland

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Neverland: Blockchain Asset Time-Weighted Return

Time-weighted return for Neverland blockchain-asset markets vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury

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Neverland: Blockchain Asset Market Performance

Trailing net time-weighted returns (7D / 30D / 90D / 365D) per market type and blockchain asset

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