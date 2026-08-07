Neverland
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Neverland.
Neverland: Stablecoin Yield
Neverland's market-weighted stablecoin supply and borrow APY vs. the lending sector average and the 3-month US Treasury yield
Neverland: Stablecoin Supply Rate
30-day trailing average stablecoin supply APY across Neverland's markets
Neverland: Stablecoin Borrow Rate
30-day trailing average stablecoin borrow APY across Neverland's markets
Neverland: Stablecoin Supply APY
Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on Neverland by total, market type and asset vs. the lending sector average and 3-month US Treasury yield
Neverland: Stablecoin Yield Spread
Stablecoin supply APY vs. the lending sector average, in bps, by total, market type and asset on Neverland
Neverland: Stablecoin Time-Weighted Return
Time-weighted return for Neverland stablecoins vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury
Neverland: Stablecoin Market Performance
Trailing net time-weighted returns (7D / 30D / 90D / 365D) per market type and stablecoin asset
Neverland: Blockchain Asset Supply APY
Market-weighted blockchain-asset supply APY on Neverland by total, market type and asset vs. the lending sector average and 3-month US Treasury yield
Neverland: Blockchain Asset Yield Spread
Blockchain-asset supply APY vs. the lending sector's stablecoin average, in bps, by total, market type and asset on Neverland
Neverland: Blockchain Asset Time-Weighted Return
Time-weighted return for Neverland blockchain-asset markets vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury
Neverland: Blockchain Asset Market Performance
Trailing net time-weighted returns (7D / 30D / 90D / 365D) per market type and blockchain asset