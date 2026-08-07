Neverland
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Neverland.
Neverland: Protocol Revenue
Protocol revenue generated by Neverland (treasury interest spread + liquidation fee revenue + flash loan fee revenue)
Neverland
Revenue
Neverland generates revenue from three sources, all of them real:
Net Interest Income: Portion of total interest paid by borrowers that accrues to the Neverland treasury rather than to suppliers. The exact share varies by market and is set by each market's reserve factor.
Liquidation Fees: Portion of the liquidation penalty collected for the Neverland treasury. The large majority of the penalty is paid out to liquidators, so treasury-side liquidation revenue is small relative to interest.
Flash Loan Fees: Portion of flash loan fees collected for the Neverland treasury. Volume is small but non-zero — unlike some lending protocols that charge no flash loan fees at all.
Neverland: Net Interest Income
Net interest income (treasury_interest_usd) collected by the Neverland treasury
Neverland: Net Interest Margin (NIM)
Net interest income / average interest-bearing (borrow) assets, 30 day MA
Neverland: Liquidation Fees
Portion of the liquidation penalty collected for Neverland's treasury
Neverland: Net Interest Accrued
Net interest generated for depositors (gross interest less Neverland's treasury take)
Neverland: Flash Loan Fees
Portion of flash loan fees collected for Neverland's treasury
Neverland: Income Statement
Income and expenses from tracked operations
Neverland: Cash Flow Statement
Onchain cash flows
Neverland: Balance Sheet
Neverland balance sheet snapshot