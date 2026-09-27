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Native

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Native.

OverviewFinancialsSpot TradingOrder FlowLiquidityMarketsCompetitive Landscape

Native: Share of ETH-USD Trading Volume on Ethereum

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Native: Best Executable Price for ETH-USD Pairs

For matched observation, the percentage of trades that Native provides the best executable price on Ethereum

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Native: Execution Costs for WETH/USDC (in bps)

For a $1k trade on Ethereum. Data from the past 7 days

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Native: Best Executable Price for BTC-USD Pairs

For matched observation, the percentage of trades that Native provides the best executable price on Ethereum

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Native: Best Executable Price for QQQB-USD Pairs

For matched observation, the percentage of trades that Native provides the best executable price on BNB Chain

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