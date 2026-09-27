Native
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Native.
Native: Best Executable Price for ETH-USD Pairs
For matched observation, the percentage of trades that Native provides the best executable price on Ethereum
Native: Execution Costs for WETH/USDC (in bps)
For a $1k trade on Ethereum. Data from the past 7 days
Native: Best Executable Price for BTC-USD Pairs
For matched observation, the percentage of trades that Native provides the best executable price on Ethereum
Native: Best Executable Price for QQQB-USD Pairs
For matched observation, the percentage of trades that Native provides the best executable price on BNB Chain