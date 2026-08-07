Lista DAO
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Lista DAO.
Lista: Deposits, Loans, and Liquidity
Total deposits, outstanding loans, and available liquidity across Lista's isolated lending markets
Lista: Current Deposits
Current total value of assets deposited across Lista lending markets
Lista: Current Loans
Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Lista lending markets
Lista: Deposits
Total value of assets deposited across Lista lending markets
Lista: Outstanding Loans
Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Lista lending markets
Lista: Utilization Rates
Outstanding loans as a share of supply-side deposits; never-borrowed assets excluded
Lista: Available Liquidity
Supply-side deposits net of outstanding loans, available to borrow
Lista: Net Deposit Flows
Net user deposit flows into Lista lending markets
Lista: Net Borrow Flows
Net user borrow flows from Lista lending markets
Lista: Gross Deposit Flows
Gross deposit inflows, outflows and net flow across Lista lending markets
Lista: Gross Borrow Flows
Gross borrows, repayments and net flow across Lista lending markets