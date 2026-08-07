AaveCompoundCurvanceDolomiteEulerFluidHyperLendJustLendJupiterKaminoLista DAOMapleMorphoSparkTydroUSD.AIVenus

Lista DAO

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Lista DAO.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest RatesVaults

Lista: Deposits, Loans, and Liquidity

Total deposits, outstanding loans, and available liquidity across Lista's isolated lending markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Lista: Current Deposits

Current total value of assets deposited across Lista lending markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Lista: Current Loans

Current total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Lista lending markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Lista: Deposits

Total value of assets deposited across Lista lending markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Lista: Outstanding Loans

Total value of outstanding loans borrowed from Lista lending markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Lista: Utilization Rates

Outstanding loans as a share of supply-side deposits; never-borrowed assets excluded

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Lista: Available Liquidity

Supply-side deposits net of outstanding loans, available to borrow

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Lista: Markets

Top 20 Lista lending markets, ranked by supply-side deposits plus outstanding loans

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Lista: Net Deposit Flows

Net user deposit flows into Lista lending markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Lista: Net Borrow Flows

Net user borrow flows from Lista lending markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Lista: Gross Deposit Flows

Gross deposit inflows, outflows and net flow across Lista lending markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Lista: Gross Borrow Flows

Gross borrows, repayments and net flow across Lista lending markets

Subscribe to Research to view this metric

Learn more about Blockworks Research here

Log inSign up

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

PodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources

API DocsTrust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary