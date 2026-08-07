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Lista DAO

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Lista DAO.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest RatesVaults

Lista: Stablecoin Yield

Lista's market-weighted stablecoin supply and borrow APY vs. the lending sector average and the 3-month US Treasury yield (30-day trailing average)

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Lista: Stablecoin Supply Rate

30-day trailing average stablecoin supply APY across Lista's markets

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Lista: Stablecoin Borrow Rate

30-day trailing average stablecoin borrow APY across Lista's markets

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Lista: Stablecoin Supply APY

Market-weighted stablecoin supply APY on Lista by total and by asset (30-day average) vs. the lending sector average and 3-month US Treasury yield (raw daily)

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Lista: Stablecoin Yield Spread

Stablecoin supply APY vs. the lending sector average, in bps, by total and by asset on Lista. The 0 line marks the benchmark itself (30-day trailing average).

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Lista: Stablecoin Time-Weighted Return

Time-weighted return for Lista stablecoins vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury. Market-days under $100k or over 500% APY excluded; windows need at least 90% observed days.

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Lista: Stablecoin Market Performance

Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y) per stablecoin asset on Lista. Market-days under $100k or over 500% APY excluded. A dash means younger than the window or insufficient observed days.

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Lista: Blockchain Asset Supply APY

Market-weighted blockchain-asset supply APY on Lista by total and by asset (30-day average) vs. the lending sector average and 3-month US Treasury yield (raw daily)

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Lista: Blockchain Asset Yield Spread

Blockchain-asset supply APY vs. the lending sector average, in bps, by total and by asset on Lista. The 0 line marks the benchmark itself (30-day trailing average).

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Lista: Blockchain Asset Time-Weighted Return

Time-weighted return for Lista blockchain assets vs. the lending market rate and 3M Treasury. Market-days under $100k or over 500% APY excluded; windows need at least 90% observed days.

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Lista: Blockchain Asset Market Performance

Trailing net time-weighted returns (1W / 1M / 3M / 1Y) per blockchain asset on Lista. Market-days under $100k or over 500% APY excluded. A dash means younger than the window or insufficient observed days.

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