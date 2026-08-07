Lista DAO
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Lista DAO.
Lista: Financials Protocol Revenue
Protocol revenue generated by Lista, the treasury's share of borrower interest
Lista
Revenue
Lista Lend's revenue comes from borrower interest:
Net Interest Income: the portion of total interest paid by borrowers that accrues to Lista's treasury rather than to depositors -- a flat ~10% reserve factor across markets.
Lista: Net Interest Accrued
Borrower interest accruing to depositors, net of the treasury's share
Lista: Income Statement
Income and expenses from tracked operations
Lista: Cash Flow Statement
Onchain cash flows
Lista: Balance Sheet
Lista balance sheet snapshot