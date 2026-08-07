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Lista DAO

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Lista DAO.

OverviewFinancialsLending MarketsInterest RatesVaults

Lista: Financials Protocol Revenue

Protocol revenue generated by Lista, the treasury's share of borrower interest

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Lista

Revenue

Lista Lend's revenue comes from borrower interest:

Net Interest Income: the portion of total interest paid by borrowers that accrues to Lista's treasury rather than to depositors -- a flat ~10% reserve factor across markets.

Lista: NIM

Net interest margin (30-day average): treasury's share of borrower interest, annualized against outstanding loans

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Lista: Net Interest Accrued

Borrower interest accruing to depositors, net of the treasury's share

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Lista: Income Statement

Income and expenses from tracked operations

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Lista: Cash Flow Statement

Onchain cash flows

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Lista: Balance Sheet

Lista balance sheet snapshot

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