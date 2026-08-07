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Celo

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Celo.

Spot DEXsStablecoins

Celo: Stablecoin Supply

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Celo: Stablecoins Supply

Total circulating supply of stablecoins on Celo

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Celo: Stablecoins Leaderboard

Based on the most recent date

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Celo: Number of Stablecoin Products

Number of unique tokens representing a stablecoin on Celo, categorized by the circulating amount

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Celo: Stablecoin Holders

Number of addresses holding a stablecoin product

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Celo: FX Swap Volume by Pair

FX stablecoin swap volume on Celo, broken down by currency pair

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Celo: FX Swap Volume by Exchange

FX stablecoin swap volume on Celo, broken down by exchange

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Celo: Stablecoins Holder Counts

Filtered on the most-held tokens

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Celo: Stablecoin Holder Category

Categories of where stablecoins are held on Celo

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Celo: Stablecoin Interest Rates

Deposit-weighted stablecoin interest rates on Celo

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Celo: Stablecoin Vault AUM by Curator

Top vault curators by stablecoin AUM managed on Celo

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Celo: Stablecoins Deposited by Protocol

Stablecoins deposited, by lending protocol

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Celo: Stablecoins Lending Deposits (by Token)

Stablecoins deposited in lending protocols, by token

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Celo: Stablecoins Borrowed by Protocol

Stablecoins borrowed, by lending protocol

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Celo: Stablecoins Lending Borrows (by Token)

Stablecoins borrowed from lending protocols, by token

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