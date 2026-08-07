Celo
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Celo.
Celo: Stablecoins Supply
Total circulating supply of stablecoins on Celo
Celo: Stablecoins Leaderboard
Based on the most recent date
Celo: Number of Stablecoin Products
Number of unique tokens representing a stablecoin on Celo, categorized by the circulating amount
Celo: Stablecoin Holders
Number of addresses holding a stablecoin product
Celo: FX Swap Volume by Pair
FX stablecoin swap volume on Celo, broken down by currency pair
Celo: FX Swap Volume by Exchange
FX stablecoin swap volume on Celo, broken down by exchange
Celo: Stablecoins Holder Counts
Filtered on the most-held tokens
Celo: Stablecoin Holder Category
Categories of where stablecoins are held on Celo
Celo: Stablecoin Interest Rates
Deposit-weighted stablecoin interest rates on Celo
Celo: Stablecoin Vault AUM by Curator
Top vault curators by stablecoin AUM managed on Celo
Celo: Stablecoins Deposited by Protocol
Stablecoins deposited, by lending protocol
Celo: Stablecoins Lending Deposits (by Token)
Stablecoins deposited in lending protocols, by token
Celo: Stablecoins Borrowed by Protocol
Stablecoins borrowed, by lending protocol
Celo: Stablecoins Lending Borrows (by Token)
Stablecoins borrowed from lending protocols, by token